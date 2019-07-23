Eagles open up training camp as players report Wednesday

article

The Philadelphia Eagles will be making their way back to the City of Brotherly Love as the team opens training camp Wednesday.

Rookies and veterans will all officially report to the NovaCare Complex before taking the field for their first practice on Thursday.

Expect star quarterback Carson Wentz to see plenty of the field during camp practices this year as the team announced during the offseason that he had “no limitations.” Wentz heads into his fourth season with the Eagles after signing a four-year extension through 2024 earlier in the summer.

Fans will also be seeing another familiar face on the sideline during camp as running back Darren Sproles returns to the team. Sproles, 36, agreed to a one-year deal last week after missing most of the last two seasons with injuries.

The team says the majority of training camp practices will be hosted at the complex and will be open to select fans including season ticket holders, charitable organizations, and corporate partners.

A public practice will be held at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, August 4 at 7 p.m.

The public practice will include festivities to honor and celebrate the country’s armed forces as part of Military Appreciation Night. Individual tickets for the public practice will cost $10, and all of the proceeds from ticket sales will support autism research.

The Eagles will play their first preseason game at home on Aug. 8 against the Tennessee Titans. Then they’ll hit the road to play against Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 15.