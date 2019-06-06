Philadelphia Eagles, Carson Wentz agree to 4-year contact extension through 2024

The Philadelphia Eagles and Carson Wentz reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension, which will keep him in Philly through the 2024 season.

The deal announced Thursday night adds four years to Wentz's rookie contract. Wentz is 23-17 in three seasons as the starting quarterback but has missed 13 games, including five playoff contests over the past two years.

He finished third in NFL MVP voting in 2017 when backup quarterback Nick Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.

The extension is worth $128 million with more than $107 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

Wentz has thrown for 10,152 yards, 70 touchdowns and 28 interceptions with a 92.5 passer rating.

"From the moment I was drafted here, I knew this place was special. I knew they had the most passionate fans in the world—in all of sports, he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.