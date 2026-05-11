Eagles schedule 2026: Thanksgiving Day game at Cowboys confirmed for Nov. 26

The Brief The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, at 4:30 p.m. on FOX. This will be the Eagles’ first Thanksgiving game in Dallas since 2014. The matchup is part of the 2026 Eagles schedule, which is being released this week.



The Philadelphia Eagles have confirmed they will face the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, at 4:30 p.m. on FOX, according to the Philadelphia Eagles website.

Eagles to play Cowboys in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day

The Eagles and Cowboys will meet in Arlington, Texas for a Thanksgiving Day game at 4:30 p.m. on November 26. The game will air exclusively on FOX.

This will be the third time the Eagles have played in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day and their first appearance there for the holiday since 2014. The 2014 game ended with Philadelphia defeating Dallas 33-10.

The rivalry between the Eagles and Cowboys is considered one of the best in the NFL, and this matchup will be featured in a national broadcast window.

The Eagles’ history on Thanksgiving

By the numbers:

The game in Arlington will be the Eagles’ eighth all-time appearance on Thanksgiving. The last time the Eagles played at Dallas on Thanksgiving was in 2014. The only other time Philadelphia played at Dallas on Thanksgiving was in 1989, when the Eagles, led by Buddy Ryan, beat the Cowboys 27-0 in the game known as the "Bounty Bowl."

The Thanksgiving game is set for Week 12 of the season.

More details of the team's schedule will be available here.

Fans can expect a high-profile matchup as the Eagles and Cowboys continue their storied rivalry on one of the NFL’s biggest stages.