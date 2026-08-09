2 men shot outside Temple University Hospital in broad daylight Sunday morning
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PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after shots were fired outside Temple University Hospital in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning.
What we know:
Two men were shot on the 3400 block of Germantown Avenue right outside the hospital around 11:50 a.m.
One victim walked into Temple University Hospital, while the second victim was transported by police.
What we don't know:
The conditions of both men are unknown at this time, along with a motive and possible suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.