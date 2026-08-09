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2 men shot outside Temple University Hospital in broad daylight Sunday morning

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia
Published August 9, 2026 2:23 PM EDT
Published August 9, 2026 2:23 PM EDT
article

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after shots were fired outside Temple University Hospital in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning.

What we know:

Two men were shot on the 3400 block of Germantown Avenue right outside the hospital around 11:50 a.m.

One victim walked into Temple University Hospital, while the second victim was transported by police.

What we don't know:

The conditions of both men are unknown at this time, along with a motive and possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.

PhiladelphiaNewsCrime & Public Safety