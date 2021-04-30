Eagles select Landon Dickerson with No. 37 pick during second round of NFL Draft

article

Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson was selected at pick No. 37 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

New England traded up with Cincinnati to take Tide defensive tackle Christian Barmore at No. 38.

That gave national champion Alabama eight of the first 38 players drafted.

The Birds selected Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith during the first round of the draft Thursday night.

Smith, the first receiver to win the Heisman since 1991, went No. 10 to the Philadelphia Eagles, who traded up to get quarterback Jalen Hurts' former college teammate. The Birds selected Smith after trading the No. 12 overall pick and a third round pick to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

