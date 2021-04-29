Eagles select WR DeVonta Smith with 10th pick in first round of 2021 NFL Draft

article

Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith became the sixth player from the Southeastern Conference, and third from Alabama, to be taken in the first 10 selections of the NFL draft.

Smith, the first receiver to win the Heisman since 1991, went No. 10 to the Philadelphia Eagles, who traded up to get quarterback Jalen Hurts' former college teammate.

The Birds selected Smith after trading the #12 overall pick and a third round pick to the Dallas Cowboys.

He was the second receiver on his team to be taken in the draft. Crimson Tide teammate Jaylen Waddle went No. 6 to the Miami Dolphins, after LSU's Ja'Marr Chase was selected by Cincinnati at five and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts went No. 4 to Atlanta.

The first two defensive players taken were from the SEC, too. South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn went No. 8 to Carolina and Alabama's Patrick Surtain went ninth to Denver.

"We are thrilled to be heading to Cleveland for the NFL Draft, which has become one of the most highly anticipated events in sports," said Peter O'Reilly, an NFL executive. "Just months after executing a safe and successful Super Bowl LV, we look forward to bringing the excitement of our Draft traditions to fans in collaboration with the Browns, Destination Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the City of Cleveland, and all of our local Cleveland partners."

The draft resumes Friday night with Rounds 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. ET. Day 3 shifts the final four rounds to daytime hours, beginning at noon ET on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

