Dozens of Philadelphia schools going virtual on Friday due to extreme heat
PHILADELPHIA - More than 50 Philadelphia schools are being forced to hold virtual classes on Friday, June 5, because of forecasted heat in the city.
Heat closes Philadelphia Schools
What we know:
The School District of Philadelphia made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. The district said the decision came down to the forecast, with expected temperatures in the low 90s, and the fact that many schools don't have adequate cooling systems.
In total, 52 schools are going virtual on Friday. Early childhood programs and after-school activities at the affected schools are also canceled on Friday. Students scheduled to take field trips on Friday could still go, the district said.
In preparation for Friday, students at the impacted schools were sent home with their Chromebooks after school Thursday.
Philadelphia school closures
Dig deeper:
The following Philadelphia schools will hold virtual classes on Friday, June 5:
- AMY Northwest
- Bache-Martin
- Blaine, James
- Building 21
- Catharine, Joseph
- Comegys, B.
- Comly, Watson
- Cooke, J.
- Crossan, Kennedy
- Disston, Hamilton
- Dunbar, Paul
- Emlen, Eleanor
- Fell, D Newlin
- Fox Chase
- Franklin, Ben HS
- Girard, Stephen
- Harding, Warren
- Henry, Charles
- Hill-Freedman
- Hopkinson, Francis
- Houston, Henry
- Howe, Julia
- Jenks, Abram
- Jenks, John S
- Lamberton
- Lingelbach, Anna
- Loesche
- Ludlow, James
- McCloskey, John
- McClure, A.
- McMichael, M.
- Mitchell, Weir
- Moore, J. Hampton
- MYA
- Olney Elementary
- Overbrook ES
- Parkway West
- Patterson, John
- Rhawnhurst
- Rowen, William
- Roxborough HS
- Sayre, William
- Sharswood, George
- Sheppard, Issac
- South Phila. HS*
- Spring Garden
- Spruance, Gilbert
- Sullivan, James
- Tilden, William
- The U School
- Wagner, Gen. Louis
- Washington, Martha
More information can be found on the district's website here.
The Source: Information in this story is from the School District of Philadelphia and the FOX 29 Weather Authority.