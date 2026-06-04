Dozens of Philadelphia schools going virtual on Friday due to extreme heat

The Brief More than 50 Philadelphia schools are going virtual on Friday because of expected extreme heat. Students at the affected school districts will be sent home with their chromebooks on Thursday. All early childhood and after-school programs are canceled on Friday.



More than 50 Philadelphia schools are being forced to hold virtual classes on Friday, June 5, because of forecasted heat in the city.

Heat closes Philadelphia Schools

What we know:

The School District of Philadelphia made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. The district said the decision came down to the forecast, with expected temperatures in the low 90s, and the fact that many schools don't have adequate cooling systems.

In total, 52 schools are going virtual on Friday. Early childhood programs and after-school activities at the affected schools are also canceled on Friday. Students scheduled to take field trips on Friday could still go, the district said.

In preparation for Friday, students at the impacted schools were sent home with their Chromebooks after school Thursday.

Philadelphia school closures

Dig deeper:

The following Philadelphia schools will hold virtual classes on Friday, June 5:

AMY Northwest

Bache-Martin

Blaine, James

Building 21

Catharine, Joseph

Comegys, B.

Comly, Watson

Cooke, J.

Crossan, Kennedy

Disston, Hamilton

Dunbar, Paul

Emlen, Eleanor

Fell, D Newlin

Fox Chase

Franklin, Ben HS

Girard, Stephen

Harding, Warren

Henry, Charles

Hill-Freedman

Hopkinson, Francis

Houston, Henry

Howe, Julia

Jenks, Abram

Jenks, John S

Lamberton

Lingelbach, Anna

Loesche

Ludlow, James

McCloskey, John

McClure, A.

McMichael, M.

Mitchell, Weir

Moore, J. Hampton

MYA

Olney Elementary

Overbrook ES

Parkway West

Patterson, John

Rhawnhurst

Rowen, William

Roxborough HS

Sayre, William

Sharswood, George

Sheppard, Issac

South Phila. HS*

Spring Garden

Spruance, Gilbert

Sullivan, James

Tilden, William

The U School

Wagner, Gen. Louis

Washington, Martha

More information can be found on the district's website here.