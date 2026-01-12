Frustration boils over across Philadelphia after Eagles’ season-ending loss

The Brief Philadelphia Eagles fans express frustration after a disappointing season-ending loss. Anthony Gargano and Jordan Mailata voice concerns about the team's direction and performance. Despite the loss, fans remain loyal, showing unwavering support for the Eagles.



The frustration surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles boiled over across the city Monday, from local airwaves to neighborhood sports bars, as fans processed a season that ended far sooner than expected.

Anger and disappointment in the city

What we know:

Anthony Gargano didn’t hold back on his PHLY show, questioning the direction of the team and its leadership.

"He is the head coach who coaches on the offensive side of the ball who has no idea about offense," said Gargano.

At Chickie’s and Pete’s in South Philadelphia, the postgame sting was still fresh. "I don’t know if I’m angry," said a Philly sports fan. "I’m just disappointed. The offense could not get out of the rut they were in."

Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata addressed the loss during his radio show on WIP, admitting the team is still struggling to come to terms with how the season ended. "Still pretty shocked and dumbfounded," said Mailata. "Thought we were going to win it."

Fan loyalty remains strong

What they're saying:

Despite the loss, many fans continued to show their support — jerseys in hand, green pride on full display.

"I bleed Eagle green," one fan said. "I’ll support them until the day I die."

Mailata had a message for those fans who stuck with the team through the highs and lows. "Thank you for all the support throughout the year," he said. "Through the ups and downs, riding with us. Still the best fan base in the world. They keep it real."

Now, Lincoln Financial Field sits quiet, with no Eagles football for the next eight months — no cheers, no boos, and no debates until September arrives.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what changes will be made to the team before the next season begins.

Fans are left wondering how the team will address the issues that led to their early exit.