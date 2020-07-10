Expand / Collapse search
Giants catcher Buster Posey opts out of 2020 season

Published 
Mlb
FOX 29 News Philadelphia
article

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 4: San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey wears a mask while taking his position behind home base during the San Francisco Giants' summer training camp session at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif. Saturday, July 4, 2020

Expand

San Francisco Giants star catcher Buster Posey is the latest big-name player to skip this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Posey announced his decision on Friday. He says his family finalized the adoption of identical twin girls this week. The babies were born prematurely and Posey said after consultations with his wife and doctor he decided to opt-out of the season. Posey had missed three practices while dealing with a personal issue.

Posey joins other big-name players like Dodgers pitcher David Price, Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, Colorado’s Ian Desmond and Arizonna pitcher Mike Leake in deciding not to take part in the 60-game season this year.