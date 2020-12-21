Hurts to make third start Sunday when Eagles face Cowboys

article

Jalen Hurts will start his third game on Sunday when the Eagles face off against an NFC East rival in the Dallas Cowboys.

Pederson announced Hurts would be the starter on Monday morning, after pushing off the decision after Sunday night's loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Sunday night, Hurts threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 63 and a score in only his second career start.

Hurts also took a safety for intentional grounding in the end zone and was sacked six times, including consecutive plays after the Eagles had a first down at Arizona’s 11 with three minutes remaining.

Hurts wasn’t sacked last week in Philadelphia’s win over New Orleans. The Eagles used their 13th different starting combination in 14 games on an injury-depleted offensive line.

The loss means the Eagles (4-9-1) need help to win the woeful NFC East. They must win their final two games, Washington (6-8) has to lose to Carolina next week and the Giants need to lose two of their final three games.

"We left money on the table," Hurts said. "Missed opportunities and self-inflicted wounds. I could care less to hear the young stuff, the second start stuff, the rookie stuff. We have a standard we want to play to. I personally have a standard I want to play to and we gotta find a way to get it done. It’s definitely a learning experience."

Despite the loss, Hurts showed plenty of promise. He has invigorated the offense since replacing Carson Wentz. Down 16-0, Hurts didn’t flinch. He tossed all of his TD passes in the second quarter and ran it in late in the third to even the score at 26. The Eagles missed the extra point after backup holder Zach Ertz couldn’t handle a low snap.

"We never lost belief in one another," Hurts said. "It all comes down to execution and that’s something we didn’t do enough of to win this game."

"He had great poise, great leadership, played physically tough, mentally tough, made great throws, played really well," Pederson said Sunday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.