Jason Garrett out as Dallas Cowboys head coach

article

The Dallas Cowboys have officially informed Jason Garrett he will not be the team's head coach next season.

Garrett, whose contract expires Jan. 14., missed the playoffs for the sixth time in his nine full seasons with the Cowboys by finishing 8-8 in a season that started with high expectations.

The team released a statement announcing that Garrett wouldn't be back as head coach:

“We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach."

“His level of commitment, character and dedication to this organization has been outstanding at every stage of his career. In his nine full years as a head coach, he guided our team to three division championships while also having them in position to play for the NFC East title in the last game of the year in four other seasons. His tenure of leadership will be characterized by his ability to produce teams that always played with great effort, emotion and passion, and he represented our organization with great pride, loyalty and respect.”

“Jason Garrett’s legacy with the Dallas Cowboys will always be that of someone who strived for greatness every day that he walked through the door, and as someone who instilled the virtues of enthusiasm, hard work and appreciation for the profession in all of the men who played with him and for him.”

“He is, and always will remain, a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys family, and his contributions to the organization are greatly appreciated,” said Cowboys Owner and General Manager Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys have reportedly already interviewed Marvin Lewis and Mike McCarthy for their head coaching job.