Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Watch
from SUN 9:00 AM EST until MON 5:00 AM EST, Kent County
5
Coastal Flood Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM EST until MON 5:00 AM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Joel Embiid scores 42 points as Sixers hand Hornets worst loss in franchise history, 135-82

By STEVE REED
Published 
Philadelphia 76ers
Associated Press
article

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 16: Nick Richards #4 of the Charlotte Hornets guards Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter during their game at Spectrum Center on December 16, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO U ((Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images))

Expand

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Joel Embiid had 42 points and 15 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers handed the injury-depleted Charlotte Hornets their worst loss in franchise history, 135-82 on Saturday night.

Tyrese Maxey added 21 points for the 76ers (18-7), who shot out quickly when Embiid outscored the Hornets by himself in the first quarter, built a 29-point halftime lead and were never challenged.

The Hornets' previous largest loss was a 50-point defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 10, 2000.

Charlotte played without three starters in LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward and Mark Williams, two key reserves in P.J. Washington and Cody Martin, and then lost top scorer Terry Rozier in the third quarter when he caught an elbow to the nose. Rozier, who averaged more than 28 points over the previous seven outings, was never ruled out, but did not return to the game.

Brandon Miller led the Hornets (7-17) with 14 points despite shooting 4 of 16 from the floor.

Embiid set the tone early with 18 points and nine rebounds in the first quarter as the 76ers built a 33-17 lead. Embiid scored at will on uncontested mid-range jumpers against Nick Richards, who allowed 10 easy points before heading to the bench with his second foul five minutes into the game.

Maxey hit five 3-pointers in the second quarter and Embiid had 25 points and 10 rebounds at the break as the 76ers extended their lead to 73-44.

Embiid finally exited the game to chants of "MVP! MVP!" with 19.8 seconds left in the third quarter with the 76ers leading by 41. Embiid, who was 18 of 23 from the field, did not play in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Chicago on Monday night.

Hornets: At Toronto on Monday night.