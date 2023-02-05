Knicks rally from 21 points down, beat 76ers 108-97

article

Julius Randle had 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Jalen Brunson scored 21 points and the New York Knicks overcame an early 21-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-97 on Sunday night.

Evan Fournier came off the bench to add 17 points for the Knicks, who were playing a night after an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Joel Embiid had 31 points for the 76ers, going 18 of 19 from the free throw line, and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Philadelphia went ahead by 21 points in the first quarter, but the Knicks continued to chip away and cut it to 53-51 at halftime.

Randle’s 3-pointer to start the second half put New York ahead 54-53, its first lead since 2-0. Philadelphia went back up by eight and led 79-76 heading into the fourth quarter.

Tyrese Maxey opened the final quarter with a three-point play, but the Knicks scored the next 10 points and capped a 15-2 run on Fournier’s 3-pointer, giving them a 91-84 lead.

They never trailed again.

The 76ers pulled within three, but Randle’s floater made it 102-92 with 2:18 remaining. Philadelphia never got closer than eight the rest of the way

Miles McBride had 14 points and Isaiah Hartenstein tied a season high with 14 rebounds for the Knicks.

De’Anthony Melton and Tobias Harris each had 14 points for the 76ers. James Harden had 12 points and 12 assists.

Philadelphia had won nine of its previous 10 games

TIP-INS:

76ers: Philadelphia had won eight straight road games. … No 76er has played in all of their games this season. Georges Niang and PJ Tucker have each played in a team-high 50. Tucker’s appearances have all been starts, while Niang’s have all come off the bench.

Knicks: RJ Barrett did not play due to a non-Covid illness. … The Knicks overcame a 20-point deficit to win a game for the first time this season. … New York is 14-15 at home, the only team in the NBA with a winning record to have a losing record at home.

UP NEXT:

76ers: At Boston on Wednesday.

Knicks: At Orlando on Tuesday.