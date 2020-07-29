Lane Johnson tests positive for coronavirus, 2 other Eagles added to virus-related reserve

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have placed three of their players on their reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday.

Right tackle Lane Johnson, linebacker Nathan Gerry, and tackle Jordan Mailata were added to the list.

The designation means that those players have either tested positive for the virus or have to quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Johnson released a statement on Twitter announcing he has tested positive for the virus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19, but feel strong and ready to go," Johnson wrote.

Advertisement

"Over the past few months, I have tested negative after all travels including before and after the OL Masterminds Summit- 18 days ago. I have been working hard in preparation for a long and grueling season and have tried to take all the necessary precautions to build a safe and healthy environment during the sessions. I have and will continue to take this seriously and encourage everyone else to do so as well. I will follow all protocols and I look forward to joining my teammates and coaches on the field soon!" Johnson added.

Johnson will have to pass the NFL's testing and treatment protocols in order to return to the team.

Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin announced on Tuesday that he would be opting-out of the 2020 NFL season due to coronavirus concerns. He was joined in that decision by more than two dozen other players around the NFL.

Eagles players and staff have started their testing protocols as they prepare to begin training camp at the NovaCare Complex.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced in an open letter published on Monday that the league’s preseason games have been canceled due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The NFL in 2020 will not look like other years," wrote Goodell, adding his belief that COVID-19 is expected to continue to "present a major challenge to nearly every area of American life."

"Players and coaches will be tested for the virus regularly, including every day for a while. Preseason games have been canceled," Goodell wrote.

The commissioner added that the NFL will have to get used to a new set of guidelines in the pandemic era, stating that players and coaches will be regularly tested for the novel coronavirus, “including every day for a while.”

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP