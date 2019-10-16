Nationals, Washington fans troll Bryce Harper

The Washington Nationals are one more series away from bringing a title back to D.C. – and fulfilling Bryce Harper famously flubbed dream.

When Harper left the Nationals to sign to a blockbuster deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, the six-time All-Star told the fans in his new town he wanted to “bring a title back to D.C.”

Today is Bryce Harper’s birthday, and while he may be celebrating it counting the millions of dollars the Phillies handed him, he’ll also be seeing his old club celebrate a trip to the World Series.

And the Nationals didn’t waste an opportunity to remind their first-overall selection in the 2010 draft that they were on the verge of heading to a destination that every player dreams about reaching – the World Series.



With the National League Series Championship wrapped up, D.C.'s fans were quick to join in.