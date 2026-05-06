Philadelphia’s East Market Street welcomes 6 pop-up shops after major renovation

The Brief A major renovation of the 900 block of East Market Street is complete, transforming a long-vacant stretch into a hub for local businesses. Six pop-up shops, including clothing, coffee, and water ice, will operate rent-free during the city’s summer celebrations. The project is funded by a $1.8 million city grant and support from building owners, with the official opening scheduled for tomorrow.



The 900 block of East Market Street, once a stretch of empty storefronts, has been renovated and is now home to six new pop up businesses.

The transformation comes as Philadelphia prepares for a busy summer of celebrations.

Market East gets a new look and new businesses

What we know:

The "Meantime on Market" project has turned a block-long eyesore into a vibrant retail area, just in time for an influx of visitors.

Six businesses and artists have been awarded rent free storefronts, including Almost Famous, Clubfriends, Saddiq's Water Ice, and Two Persons Coffee.

Melasia Pinder, owner of Almost Famous, said, "It’s a beautiful opportunity, it’s the opportunity that I’ve always dreamed of."

Pinder is preparing to open her pop up clothing store supporting local designers on the newly renovated block.

The project includes new window artwork, freshly painted light poles, and renovated bus shelters.

Lauren Smith, Director of Research and Special Projects for Center City District, said, "We want to make sure visitors have a great impression of Philadelphia and are able to take a little bit of Philadelphia back with them."

The renovations aim to bring new life to a stretch of Market Street that had been vacant for seven years. The pop-up shops will be open until July 31.

Local businesses see new opportunities

What they're saying:

Whitney Joslin, co-owner of Two Persons Coffee, said, "It’s huge even just like having this storefront, having this visibility, seeing all the activity happening on Market Street. It’s mind boggling for us as a small business."

Brian Phillips of Meantime, the nonprofit leading the project, said, "Regardless of how long this goes. This becomes something in the planning vocabulary of the City that we think encouraging little things to happen seem valuable."

The project is funded by a $1.8 million city grant, with additional support from Harris Blitzer Entertainment and Comcast, according to city officials.

The goal is to revitalize one of Philadelphia’s most visible retail districts.

The official opening of Meantime on Market is scheduled for tomorrow with an afternoon ribbon cutting featuring Mayor Parker.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what will happen to the pop-up shops after July 31 or if any of the businesses will remain on Market Street permanently.