NFL odds: How to bet Giants vs. Chiefs, point spread, more

The struggling Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) play host to the New York Giants (2-5) on Monday Night Football.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Monday night's matchup between the Giants and the Chiefs — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert picks (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet ).

NEW YORK GIANTS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Chiefs -9 (Chiefs favored to win by 9 or more points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -455 favorites to win ( bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Giants +350 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Kansas City's high-powered offense was nowhere to be found in Sunday's 27-3 loss at Tennessee . It was Kansas City's lowest scoring output under Andy Reid since a 38-3 loss to Denver on Dec. 30, 2012.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 11-13 against the spread (ATS) as a home favorite in his career, with the under hitting in 15 of those games. Mahomes has thrown an interception in a career-worst six games in a row.

"It's been a rough season for Kansas City backers at the betting window," FOX Sports betting analyst Sam Panayotovich said. "The Chiefs (2-5 ATS) have been dreadful against the spread, and many people I speak with are spooked by the thought of putting their cold-hard cash on Kansas City again.

New York's Daniel Jones (229 rushing yards 1,727 passing yards) is among three quarterbacks ( Jalen Hurts , Lamar Jackson ) who lead their team in both passing yards and rushing yards.

The Giants have won 11 of the 14 games against the Chiefs, the most recent was New York's 12-9 overtime win on Nov. 19, 2017.

This will be the 36th time the Giants will face a Reid-coached team. The Giants are 2-0 against Reid and the Chiefs.

Stats and Trends

The Giants are 3-4 ATS this season, the Chiefs are 2-5 ATS.

The Chiefs are 8-11 ATS when favored by nine or more points since 2015.

The Giants are 40-33 ATS as the underdog since 2015 (28-13 on road, 12-20 at home).

Kansas City is 4-0 in its past four games on Monday Night Football (7-1 in their past eight). The Giants are 0-4 in their past four Monday Night Football games (1-6 in their past seven).

The Chiefs are tied for 27th in scoring defense, allowing 29.0 points per game. Kansas City has allowed 27 or more points in six of its seven games this season.

Kansas City has turned the ball over 17 times this season, most in the NFL. The Chiefs have had three games this season with three or more turnovers.

Pick via FOX Sports' Sam Panayotovich: "Motivation will be high for Kansas City to come out and destroy a team. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense are long overdue for an early 14-0 lead and a 38-17 cruiser against an inferior squad.

"Kansas City has yet to face a sacrificial lamb at Arrowhead this season – 0-3 ATS at home against Cleveland , Los Angeles , and Buffalo – and if it can't correct their issues and stomp on the lowly Giants, things are even worse than I thought."

PICK: Kansas City (-9 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 9 points

