Philadelphia Eagles tickets: Here's how much it would cost to attend every home game

Eagles fans are often deemed the most loyal, but will they put their money where their mouth is?

The NFL released the full schedule for each team on Wednesday night, revealing seven regular season home games for the Birds.

Season tickets can be hard to come by, and if you aren't already a holder, ticket costs can add up pretty quickly.

So, how much would you have to pay to attend every game at Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles this season?

Total ticket costs

The cheapest option comes out to a grand total of $1,555 per person when purchased on Ticketmaster.

However, if money is no expense, you can grab the best seat in the house all season for $6,511 and beyond.

Luckily, the Eagle's season opener in Brazil wasn't included in those costs!

Would you fork up the money to watch your favorite team play at home every time this season?

Check out the full 2024-2025 schedule

Preseason

Week 1: Friday, August 9 at Baltimore Ravens at 7:30 PM

Week 2: Thursday, August 15 at New England Patriots at 7:00 PM

Week 3: Saturday, August 24 vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM

Regular Season

Week 1: Friday, September 6 vs. Green Bay Packers (in Brazil) at 8:15 PM

Week 2: Monday, September 16 vs. Atlanta Falcons at 8:15 PM

Week 3: Sunday, September 22 at New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM

Week 4: Sunday, September 29 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Sunday, October 13 vs. Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM+

Week 7: Sunday, October 20 at New York Giants at 1:00 PM+

Week 8: Sunday, October 27 at Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 PM+

Week 9: Sunday, November 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:20 PM+

Week 10: Sunday, November 10 at Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM+

Week 11: Thursday, November 14 vs. Washington Commanders at 8:15 PM

Week 12: Sunday, November 24 at Los Angeles Rams at 8:20 PM+

Week 13: Sunday, December 1 at Baltimore Ravens at 4:25 PM+

Week 14: Sunday, December 8 vs. Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM+

Week 15: Sunday, December 15 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:25 PM+

Week 16: Sunday, December 22 at Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM+

Week 17: Sunday, December 29 vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM+

Week 18: TBD vs. New York Giants

^Prime-time game

+Game time is subject to change due to flex scheduling

Postseason