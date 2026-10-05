Philadelphia Sixers top Knicks in preseason opener; Jaylen Brown scores 22 in debut

The Philadelphia 76ers opened the preseason with a 120-97 win over the New York Knicks on Monday night, despite several of their biggest stars sitting out.

Big picture view:

LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid did not play, leaving some fans let down but still excited to see the team in action.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 5: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks in the first quarter during the preseason game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 5, 2026 in Philadel Expand

"I’m a little disappointed because I really wanted to see LeBron open up the preseason game," fan Karen Cabbler said. "But Jalen Brown is, so I’m happy about that."

Jaylen Brown made his Sixers debut and led the team with 22 points.

While James did not play, he remained part of the preseason buzz.

He has been seen traveling between Philadelphia and New York by helicopter for practice.

For young fan Elliott Strenger, the game was about finally seeing the Sixers in person.

"Watching on TV, but it’s my dream to see it in real life," he said.

What's next:

The Sixers continue preseason play Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets before opening the regular season Oct. 20 against the Knicks in New York.