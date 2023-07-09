Expand / Collapse search
Phillies' Bryce Harper hit on surgically repaired elbow by pitch, leaves game

Published 
Philadelphia Phillies
Associated Press
article

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 8: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies gets checked on after a hit by pitch against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at loanDepot park on July 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

MIAMI - Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was struck on his surgically repaired right elbow by a pitch from Marlins starter Braxton Garrett in the third inning against Miami on Saturday, forcing him to leave the game after the inning concluded.

Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said after the game that X-rays on Harper's elbow were negative.

After he was hit by the pitch, Harper got attention from a team trainer for a couple of minutes, then headed to first. He was later thrown out trying to steal third.

Harper was replaced at designated hitter by Bryson Stott when his turn came in the fifth. The two-time MVP has played exclusively at DH since his return on May 2 from Tommy John surgery in the offseason.

The 30-year-old Harper also was limited to the DH role last season as he delayed the surgery until after the postseason. The Phillies lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series.