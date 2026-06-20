Schwarber slugs 3 homers, Harper hits for cycle as Phillies crush Mets
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies crushed the New York Mets 15-3 Saturday night, in what was a historic offensive performance for their two stars.
What we know:
The Phils got the scoring started early and didn't stop. First baseman Bryce Harper hit a solo shot in the bottom of the first, his 16th of the year. Harper would continue to rake all game, completing his first career cycle with a triple in just the fifth inning.
But designated hitter Kyle Schwarber was not to be outdone Saturday night. Schwarber led off the third inning with a solo shot of his own — his first of two that inning, both hit over 450 feet. Then, in the seventh inning, Schwarber hit his third just inside the right field foul pole for his MLB-leading 28th of the season.
Starting pitcher Cristopher Sánchez kept the Mets in check, holding them to one run and five hits while striking out five.
Dig deeper:
For Schwarber, it was his fifth three-home-run game. The only active player with more is the Dodgers' Mookie Betts, according to MLB.
With less than a month until the All-Star break, the Phillies sit 7.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.
The Phillies will wrap up their series with the Mets Sunday night before a seven-game road trip.
The Source: Information in this story is from Major League Baseball.