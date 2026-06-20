Schwarber slugs 3 homers, Harper hits for cycle as Phillies crush Mets

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The Brief The Philadelphia Phillies crushed the New York Mets by a score of 15-3 Saturday night. Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber hit three home runs, and first baseman Bryce Harper hit for his first career cycle. Cristopher Sánchez held the Mets to one run and five hits over six innings.



The Philadelphia Phillies crushed the New York Mets 15-3 Saturday night, in what was a historic offensive performance for their two stars.

What we know:

The Phils got the scoring started early and didn't stop. First baseman Bryce Harper hit a solo shot in the bottom of the first, his 16th of the year. Harper would continue to rake all game, completing his first career cycle with a triple in just the fifth inning.

But designated hitter Kyle Schwarber was not to be outdone Saturday night. Schwarber led off the third inning with a solo shot of his own — his first of two that inning, both hit over 450 feet. Then, in the seventh inning, Schwarber hit his third just inside the right field foul pole for his MLB-leading 28th of the season.

Starting pitcher Cristopher Sánchez kept the Mets in check, holding them to one run and five hits while striking out five.

Dig deeper:

For Schwarber, it was his fifth three-home-run game. The only active player with more is the Dodgers' Mookie Betts, according to MLB.

With less than a month until the All-Star break, the Phillies sit 7.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

The Phillies will wrap up their series with the Mets Sunday night before a seven-game road trip.