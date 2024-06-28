Phillies place Harper, Schwarber on 10-day IL; Rojas recalled

article

The Phillies have placed sluggers Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber on the 10-day injured list after both suffered injured in the ninth inning of a Thursday night loss to the Marlins.

The team also announced Friday in subsequent moves that outfielder Johan Rojas had been recalled from AAA and Kody Klemens returned from his rehab assignment.

Harper felt his left hamstring tighten as he was running to first base on the final play of the game.

He clutched at the back of his leg and briefly fell to the ground after crossing the bag. Even though the Phillies challenged the call on his groundout, Harper didn’t wait for the result of the replay review and immediately limped down the tunnel.

The team listed his injury on Friday as a hamstring strain.

Harper, who was the National League player of the month in May and is in the conversation for the same award in June, extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI double in the first. He is batting .303 with 20 home runs and 58 RBIs.

He said after the game that he's never had a soft-tissue injury like this before, so he doesn’t know how concerned he should be.

"If I had something to go back on, I would let you know," he said. "But I’ve never felt anything like this before."

Schwarber felt tightness in his groin while making an awkward throw from the outfield in the top of the ninth. Usually the Phillies' designated hitter, Schwarber was playing in the field for only the third time this season.

"I reached down to grab the ball barehanded and kind of planted for the throw and felt it grab," Schwarber said. "I thought it was just a cramp at first and I finished the inning. But, as I was running in (between innings) I could still kind of feel it, so I talked to the trainer and he didn’t like where the spot was … so he wanted to get me out of there."

Like Harper, Schwarber has had an excellent June and has been the Phillies' table setter all season. His injury was listed as a left groin strain.

The Phillies have already played without shortstop Trea Turner for six weeks this season, and catcher J.T. Realmuto is currently on the injured list after having surgery to repair a torn meniscus. In addition, the team put starting pitchers Taijuan Walker (right index finger inflammation) and Spencer Turnbull (right lat strain) on the 15-day IL in recent days, so the injuries are mounting for Philadelphia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.