Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM EDT until MON 6:00 AM EDT, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
4
Flood Watch
from SUN 2:00 PM EDT until MON 12:00 AM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Flood Watch
from SUN 10:51 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM EDT until MON 12:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, New Castle County

Phillies place reliever Alvarado on the injured list with left elbow inflammation

Published 
Philadelphia Phillies
Associated Press
article

ST PETERSBURG, FL - JULY 4: Jose Alvarado #46 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 4, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies placed left-handed reliever José Alvarado on the 15-day injured list on Sunday because of left elbow inflammation.

The 28-year-old Alvarado has appeared in 26 games and last pitched in a one-inning scoreless outing against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. Although All-Star Craig Kimbrel has assumed the closer's role, Alvarado maintains a vital role for the Phillies in high-leverage spots. He has a 1.38 ERA.

Alvarado dealt with similar inflammation in early May and was sidelined for for weeks.

"There’s always concern, but it’s basically the same thing he had before," manager Rob Thomson said before his team's series finale against Miami. "Some inflammation in the elbow and just has to calm it down."

The move is retroactive to Friday.

Philadelphia recalled right-handed reliever Andrew Bellatti from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in corresponding move.