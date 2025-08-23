Phillies' Zack Wheeler to undergo surgery after blood clot removal, out for season

article

The Brief Phillies right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler was diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome this week. The diagnosis came after a follow-up evaluation and second opinions following a blood clot removal on August 18. Wheeler will undergo thoracic outlet decompression surgery in the coming weeks, and the recovery timeline is generally 6–8 months.



Philadelphia Phillies right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler has been diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome and will undergo surgery in the coming weeks, the team announced Saturday.

Phillies medical update on Zack Wheeler (Photo: Phillies)

What we know:

The diagnosis came after Wheeler had a follow-up evaluation and received second opinions this week after his successful right upper extremity blood clot removal on Monday, August 18. The recommendation is for him to undergo thoracic outlet decompression surgery.

According to the Phillies' medical update, the recovery from the surgery is generally six-to-eight months, though the details of the surgery are still forthcoming. This would see Wheeler out the rest of the season.

What is venous thoracic outlet syndrome?

Venous thoracic outlet syndrome (VTOS) is a condition that occurs when the subclavian vein, which carries blood from the arm to the heart, is compressed. This compression happens in the "thoracic outlet," which is a space between the collarbone and the first rib.

The condition is also known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome, or "effort thrombosis" because it often affects young, active individuals after excessive arm activity.

The compression of the vein can lead to the formation of blood clots, which can block blood flow. Common symptoms of VTOS include:

Arm pain, swelling, and heaviness.

Blue or purple discoloration of the hand or arm.

Visible veins over the shoulder and upper chest.

While the condition can be dangerous if left untreated, early diagnosis and treatment can lead to excellent outcomes. Treatment for VTOS often begins with medications to dissolve blood clots, followed by surgical decompression to relieve the pressure on the vein.