Report: Eagles DT Malik Jackson expected to miss rest of season

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to be without one of their biggest offseason additions for the remainder of the season.

According to reports, defensive tackle Malik Jackson suffered a Lisfranc injury on Sunday against the Washington Redskins.

Jackson will reportedly have surgery on his foot next week.

During his weekly press conference Monday morning, head coach Doug Pederson had referred to Jackson’s injury as “significant.”

Jackson was signed to a three-year, $30 million contract this offseason. Aside from Jackson, the Eagles still have veteran defensive tackles Fletcher Cox, Tim Jernigan, and Hassan Ridgeway on their active roster.