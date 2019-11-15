Report: Eagles sign Jay Ajayi following Sproles season-ending injury

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly resigned running back Jay Ajayi after the team announced Friday morning that Darren Sproles would miss the remainer of the season with a torn right hip flexor muscle.

Sproles, 36, suffered a partial tear of the muscle earlier this season during a game against the New York Jets in October. The veteran back missed three games and underwent four weeks of rehabilitation following the injury.

The Eagles eased Sproles back into their rotation against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 3. The team says Sproles made it through the game without reporting any injuries or discomfort.

Sproles was a full participant in practice this week as the Eagles prepared to face the New England Patriots. Philadelphia said that Sproles re-aggravated the injury following practice Wednesday. The team confirmed the extent of the season-ending muscle tear the following day.

Prior to the Birds announcement of Sproles' injury, reports indicated that running back Jay Ajayi was the NovaCare Complex Friday morning.

Ajayi rejoins the Eagles more than a season after he tore his ACL in a game against the Minnesota Vikings. Ajayi spent a total of 14 games in Philadelphia just over 4 yards per cary.