Free agent T.J. McConnell has agreed to a deal with the Indiana Pacers a league source tells ESPN, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the deal is for two years for $7M.

McConnell has played his way into the hearts of 76ers fans over the last several seasons. He was originally signed with the 76ers in September 2015, following a four-year collegiate career at Duquesne and Arizona.