Reports: 76ers keep Harris and Scott, lose Redick

article

Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick has agreed to terms with the New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN is reporting. At the same time, reports have surfaced that say forward Tobias Harris has agreed to return to the Philadelphia 76ers.



ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says Redick has agreed to a two-year, $26 million deal.

In a tweet shared Sunday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers would neither confirm or deny the report.

Free agent Tobias Harris, who the team acquired in a trade during the season, is reported to have agreed to a five-year, $180 million contract.

"From the trade to the Sixers in February, through the regular season and playoffs and now on to free agency, this contract is a culmination of so much in my life and basketball career," Harris wrote in an essay published on ESPN.com after he agreed to a five-year, $180 million contract. "It's also a new beginning."

Forward Mike Scott, who came in the same mid-season trade along with Harris, reportedly agreed to a 2-year deal with the Sixers worth nearly $10 million.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX29.com for the latest updates.