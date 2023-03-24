Reports: Eagles, Lane Johnson agree to 1-year extension

article

The Eagles and right tackle Lane Johnson have agreed to a 1-year contract extension, according to reports.

NFL Insider and the league tweeted about the one-year-term extension, which runs through 2026 and comes with a guaranteed $30 million.

The Eagles drafted Johnson as the fourth overall in the 2013 NFL Draft.

The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro player is considered the premier right tackle in the league, according to the NFL.