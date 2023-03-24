Expand / Collapse search

Reports: Eagles, Lane Johnson agree to 1-year extension

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 29: Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs out of the tunnel prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylv

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles and right tackle Lane Johnson have agreed to a 1-year contract extension, according to reports. 

NFL Insider and the league tweeted about the one-year-term extension, which runs through 2026 and comes with a guaranteed $30 million. 

The Eagles drafted Johnson as the fourth overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. 

The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro player is considered the premier right tackle in the league, according to the NFL. 