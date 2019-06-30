Reports: JJ Redick to leave 76ers, Tobias Harris to return to team

article

Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick has agreed to terms with the New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN is reporting. At the same time, reports have surfaced that say forward Tobias Harris has agreed to return to the Philadelphia 76ers.



ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says Redick has agreed to a two-year, $26 million deal.

In a tweet shared Sunday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers would neither confirm or deny the report.

Free agent Tobias Harris is reported to have agreed to a five-year, $180 million contract.

Stay with FOX29.com for the latest updates.