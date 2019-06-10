Reports: Malcolm Jenkins reports for mandatory Eagles minicamp

article

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins reported for a team physical ahead of Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Jenkins will be in attendance for the minicamp after missing out on voluntary team activities and workouts earlier in the offseason.

When previously asked about Jenkins’ absence, head coach Doug Pederson explained, “He’s a guy that I don’t have any worries about.” Pederson did not go into private conversations he’s had with Malcolm, or whether or not the situation was contract related.

“He’s a pro,” Pederson added.

Jenkins, 31, has spent the last five seasons with the Eagles.