Sanheim scores in OT to give Flyers 4-3 win over Senators

article

Travis Sanheim scored 1:35 into overtime and also had an assist to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Claude Giroux, Oskar Lindblom and Joel Farabee also scored for the Flyers, who have won four of five.

Giroux moved into a tie for second on the franchise’s all-time scoring list. Backup goalie Martin Jones started in place of Carter Hart, who missed the contest due to a non-COVID illness, and made 28 saves.

Artem Zub, Tim Stützle and Alex Formenton scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg had 34 saves.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter