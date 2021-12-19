Expand / Collapse search

Sanheim scores in OT to give Flyers 4-3 win over Senators

Published 
Sports
Associated Press
article

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 18: Tyler Ennis #63 of the Ottawa Senators skates between Kevin Connauton #8 (L) and Patrick Brown #38 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center on December 18, 2021 in Philadelphia

Expand

PHILADELPHIA - Travis Sanheim scored 1:35 into overtime and also had an assist to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Claude Giroux, Oskar Lindblom and Joel Farabee also scored for the Flyers, who have won four of five. 

Giroux moved into a tie for second on the franchise’s all-time scoring list. Backup goalie Martin Jones started in place of Carter Hart, who missed the contest due to a non-COVID illness, and made 28 saves.

Artem Zub, Tim Stützle and Alex Formenton scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg had 34 saves.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter