Schroder, Finney-Smith each score 20 in Nets' 112-107 win over the short-handed Sixers

Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith each scored 20 points, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-107 on Tuesday night.

Lonnie Walker IV added 19 points and Nic Claxton had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, who bounced back quickly after a poor performance Monday in a 106-102 home loss to Memphis. They took advantage of a short-handed Philadelphia team that was missing both its All-Stars, with guard Tyrese Maxey scratched early Tuesday because of a concussion.

Mikal Bridges scored 15 points and Finney-Smith had 12 in the fourth quarter for the Nets, who got a needed home win before playing their next six — and 10 of their next 11 — on the road, with Barclays Center hosting college basketball tournament games.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a season-high 30 points for the 76ers, who had won two straight. Tobias Harris added 18.

Maxey banged his head on a player's knee after slipping in the third quarter Sunday at Dallas and finished the game, but was then showing symptoms and was evaluated Tuesday. The team said he was diagnosed with a mild concussion.

So the starting backcourt was Cam Payne, who scored 15 points, and Kyle Lowry, who had 14 while making his third start after signing with his hometown team last month

Philadelphia led 92-84 after Oubre's 3-pointer with 8:45 remaining, but the Nets scored the next 11 points, with Claxton's dunk and free throw making it 95-92. Oubre ended the run with a basket, but Dennis Smith Jr. had a steal and 360-degree spin for a dunk, then Finney-Smith and Schroder combined for Brooklyn's next 11 points to keep the Nets on top.

The Nets were without former 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas, who scored 40 points in Brooklyn’s 136-121 victory in Philadelphia last month. They played the second half without starting forward Cam Johnson because of a sprained right ankle. He was hurt when he was fouled by Lowry while making a 3-pointer in the first quarter.

The 76ers made seven of their first eight shots and 12 of 19 in the first quarter, building a 30-23 lead that they extended to 14 early in the second. But a fired-up Schroder scored eight straight Brooklyn points after taking exception to a foul by Lowry and exchanging words with his counterpart, leading to technical fouls for both.

The last basket of his flurry gave the Nets a one-point lead and the 76ers were ahead 57-56 at halftime after Payne made two free throws with 1.1 seconds remaining.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Memphis on Wednesday.

Nets: Visit Detroit on Thursday.