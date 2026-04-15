Sixers clinch No. 7 seed in East, beat Magic 109-97 in Philadelphia play-in

The Brief Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 109-97 on Wednesday, April 15. The Sixers secured the No. 7 seed and will face the Boston Celtics in a first-round playoff series starting Sunday. Joel Embiid missed the game after an emergency appendectomy but returned to the team and watched from the bench.



Tyrese Maxey led the Philadelphia 76ers with 31 points in a 109-97 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, securing the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, according to the Associated Press.

Sixers advance to face Celtics in first round

What we know:

Maxey scored seven straight points late in the fourth quarter to help the Sixers pull away from the Magic. V.J. Edgecombe added 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Andre Drummond contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 19 points and Paul George had 16.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 15: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the game against the Orlando Magic during the SoFi Play-In Tournament on April 15, 2026 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Joel Embiid missed the game after an emergency appendectomy last week in Houston.

The 76ers have not given a timetable for his return, but Embiid returned to the team on Wednesday, surprising teammates in the locker room and watching the game from the bench.

The Sixers will begin their first-round series against the Boston Celtics on Sunday in Boston.

Game 2 is Tuesday in Boston, and the Sixers return home for Game 3 on April 24.

Desmond Bane led the Magic with 34 points, keeping Orlando close until late in the game. Anthony Black hit a 3-pointer that pulled the Magic to 87-86, but the Sixers held on for the win.

Paul George, who served a 25-game suspension this season, hit a key fadeaway jumper in the third quarter and later assisted on a dunk by Edgecombe, which led to a taunting call and a brief confrontation between the teams.

The Magic will host Charlotte on Friday night, with the winner earning the No. 8 seed in the East and a first-round matchup with Detroit.

The Hornets beat Miami 127-126 after Miles Bridges blocked Davion Mitchell’s layup attempt at the buzzer.

Charlotte’s LeMelo Ball will play, although he was fined $35,000 for a flagrant foul that injured Miami’s Bam Adebayo.

Maxey was named an Eastern Conference All-Star starter for the first time in his career.

The Sixers capitalized on a late collapse by the Magic in their season finale against the Celtics, which cost Orlando home court for this play-in game.

The Sixers’ win sets up a playoff matchup with a longtime rival, the Boston Celtics, starting Sunday.

Big picture view:

The Sixers overcame the absence of their star center and advanced in the playoffs, while the Magic still have a chance to make the postseason with a win on Friday.

The Sixers’ depth was on display, with multiple players stepping up in Embiid’s absence.

The team now faces a tough challenge against the Celtics, with Embiid’s status for the series still unknown.

What we don't know:

The 76ers have not announced when Joel Embiid will return to play, and it is unclear if he will be available for the first-round series against the Celtics.