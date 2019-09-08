Sixers forward Mike Scott reportedly fights Eagles fan at tailgate

article

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott was involved in a fight with Eagles fans while tailgating outside the stadium ahead of Sunday's season and home opener.

While reports vary over what caused the fight, which was caught by fans on videos that are circulating on social media, witness accounts indicate that the fight was sparked by Scott wearing Redskins gear.

Another witness alleges that a fan threw a racist remark at Scott.

Neither accounts have been confirmed but the video appears to show Scott holding his own as he fights off Eagles fans.

However, Mike Scott's actions have created further divide among Philly sports fans with some maintaining support for him while others derided his behavior.

Scott didn't appear to get injured in the video of the fight.

He stuck around and took selfies, according to posts by other fans.

Scott has become a popular player in the city for responding to invitations on social media and showing up to hang out with fans.

He dropped in at wedding reception earlier in the summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.