Sixers unveil Classic Edition throwback jerseys

Look good, play good.

The Philadelphia 76ers Thursday unveiled 'Classic Edition' uniforms for the upcoming season. The old school threads are a callback to the uniforms the team wore during half of the 1970-71 NBA season.

The team says the 'Seventy Sixers' logo on the vintage jerseys served as the inspiration behind the "PHILA" block lettering seen on their current home uniforms.

Philadelphia will wear the 70s throwbacks at select games this season and will be one of 12 teams to feature a Classic Edition uniform. The Classic Edition uniforms will be one of four different jerseys worn by the Sixers next year.

"The uniform may have had a short-lived moment in the spotlight, but we consider it a classic that emerged as time passed and is a true vintage treasure to the 'Seventy Sixers' brand to be shared with our passionate fans," Sixers President Chris Heck said.

The Classic Edition jerseys will be available to fans starting Oct. 1. Fans can visit here and enter to win two special Classic Edition prize packages, which include a jersey worn by Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid and two tickets to the first home game the team will don the throwback uniforms.