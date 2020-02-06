Sixers to add Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks from Golden State Warriors

The Philadelphia 76ers have added a pair of guards ahead of Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline.

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced Thursday that the team has acquired Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from Golden State in exchange for three second-round picks (2020 Dallas, 2021 Denver and 2022 Toronto).

Shooting has emerged as the largest need for Philadelphia over the first half of the season. Burks and Robinson figure to add some much needed punch off the bench and from three-point range.

Robinson III, 26, is shooting at a 40% clip from three point range this season and averaging 13 points in 31 minutes. The son of former 1994 first overall pick Glenn Robinson Jr., the 6'6 guard can also play small forward.

This will be Robinson's second stint with the Sixers after he played 10 unimpressive games with the team in 2015.

Burks, a former 12th overall pick, contributed 29 minutes a night for Golden State this season and shoot 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Both players are in the final season of their current contracts.

Philadelphia has until 3 p.m. to make additional improvements to their roster.

