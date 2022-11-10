'So much history to be celebrated': Philadelphia 76ers reveal NBA City Edition uniform

article

The Philadelphia 76ers have revealed its 2022-2023 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms in partnership with Crypto.com.

The uniforms, which display the words "City of Brotherly Love" across the chest, are meant to represent the history of basketball in Philadelphia.

The new uniforms mark the first time in team history that "City of Brotherly Love" has been on the chest of the uniforms.

"There is so much history to be celebrated in our city, including the impact Philadelphia’s players, coaches and teams have had on the origin and evolution of the game of basketball," Sonny Hill, basketball historian & the team's Executive Advisor said, "The legends of basketball here laid the foundation for the modern game we’ve all come to love and cherish – not just the physical aspect of the game, but the knowledge, history, context, and the great traditions. These uniforms represent the past, the present and the future of the game in our City of Brotherly Love."

The uniforms also include a base-white color with minimal details with a trim designed to match the retro look celebrated across all levels of the league in the past. The Circle of Stars logo on the waistband and a bicentennial inspired "76" on the shorts completes the overall uniform look.

Last year's City Edition uniform paid tribute to the Sixers' former home, the Spectrum.

The merchandise is available for purchase online at the Sixers Shop and items can be purchased at the official team store at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, November 12.

The team will unveil the uniforms in person at Sunday's home game against the Utah Jazz.

According to the team, the partnership with the Sixers and Cryto.com also includes a City Edition-inspired non-fungible token or NFT collection that will be available for 76ers fans to purchase throughout the season.