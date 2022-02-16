Start your engines! How to watch the 2022 Daytona 500 race

article

Start your engines! The Daytona 500 race is this Sunday.

The 64th Annual Daytona 500 will take place Sunday at the Daytona International Speedway with a limited number of fans in the stands.

Here's how you can watch the Great American Race from home or at the speedway.

TELEVISION

The Daytona 500 will be televised on FOX 35 starting at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. However, please note that pre-race coverage will begin at 1 p.m.

STREAMING

You can tune into the race through FOX's streaming platforms: FOX Sports and FOX NOW.

You can also try Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, and DIRECTVstream. Some may require you to sign up for a free trial.

IN PERSON

The Daytona International Speedway says the Great American Race on Sunday, February 20, is sold out!

Watch the 2022 Daytona 500 live on FOX 35 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 20.