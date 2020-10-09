Steelers-Eagles game highlights Wentz, Roethlisberger

article

“The Battle of Pennsylvania” is coming this weekend as the Philadelphia Eagles take the short flight west to Pittsburgh to meet the Steelers at Heinz Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and the game will air on FOX. Pittsburgh is a 7 point favorite at FOX Bet Sportsbook. The over/under is 44 ½ points.

The Eagles come off the back of a rousing primetime 25-20 victory on Sunday against a San Francisco 49ers squad who, despite missing many of their star names, routed the New York Giants the previous week. Meanwhile, the Steelers were off last Sunday due to a postponement of its game against the Tennessee Titans because of a COVID-19 outbreak. (That game has been rescheduled for Week 8.)

Despite their win last week, the Eagles are +260 odds to at FOX Bet Sportsbook, implying they have just a 26% of winning in the Steel City on Sunday. The Steelers are -333 on the money line.

That % chance no doubt has been impacted significantly by the early season form of Big Ben Roethlisberger and his effective offense.

Steelers’ 3-0 start including wins over the Texans, Giants and Broncos, and Big Ben has thrown for 7 TDs so far. The Steelers have a lot of offense thanks to Roethlisberger, so the prop bet odds on a Fox Bet Sportsbook of him throwing for over 275 yards, tight end Eric Ebron recording over 75 yards and running back James Connor rushing for 75 yards against a leaky Philadelphia defense is one to look at with a +900 odds.

Both teams appear to be showing consistent scoring throughout their games so far this season, with Steelers scoring a touchdown in both halves in all three of their games so far, and Eagles scoring a touchdown in both halves in their last two games.

Despite that recent scoring record and the potency of both star quarterbacks, with the FOX Bet Super Boost this Sunday, sports bettors can get +300 on Both Teams To Score a Touchdown in Both Halves. Head to FOX Bet now to get in on the action while the action on both teams is hot.

Wentz, Roethlisberger history

This is the first meeting in over four years between the two teams, the last being a comfortable 34-3 win for The Eagles in Philadelphia, the third win in a row at the start of the 2016 season for new Birds coach Doug Pederson.

Carson Wentz threw for 301 yards that day with a 74% completion rate and 2 touchdowns as Philadelphia crushed a Steelers team who looked all out of sorts in a packed and raucous Lincoln Financial Field. The home team has won the last four games between the two teams with Philadelphia having the last road victory in the series, a 26-23 overtime win at Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Stadium back in 2000.

This year, Wentz has been inconsistent in Philadelphia’s first four games but seemed to take a step forward in the victory against San Francisco.

On FOX Bet Sportsbook, Wentz is +275 to throw for over 275 yards when teamed with 75 receiving yards for tight end Zach Ertz, who will see a lot of action with the injury to fellow TE Dallas Goedert. Those are among the many things to look for on the Fox Bet app, where you can find several promotions when you open your account.

Juju Smith Schuster, Miles Sanders could shine

Outside of the star quarterbacks, there’s a number of rising stars on show. Juju Smith-Schuster has already had 3 TDs and 160 receiving yards in the season so far.

Although the odds of Juju performing Tik Tok dances on the field on Sunday will be very short, there is possibly better value at looking at his player props against The Eagles.

Juju is +225 at FOX Bet Sportsbook for 75 yards receiving and score a touchdown.

On the other side of the field, Miles Sanders has continued his end-of-season 2019 form (where he averaged 66 yards rushing in the last 10 games) into 2020, and the Pittsburgh-native will be looking to continue his early-season rushing form up against his hometown team.

This season he’s averaging 17 carries and 78 yards in his three games this season so far, and FOX Bet Sportsbook are offering +250 odds on Sanders to rush for 75 yards and score a touchdown.

If you want a great BetBoost bet at Fox Bet Sportsbook, you can get a +160 for both Sanders and Steelers running back James Connor combining to rush for 150 yards. Those odds are +160 on Fox Bet Sportsbook, which is where the action is heating up. Head over there today to check out all of the different proposition bets.

Eyes on Greg Ward

The Eagles have been decimated by injuries at the wide receiver position with first-round pick Jalen Reager along with veteran receiving threats Goedert, DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffrey missing time already this season.

However, that has opened the door for different options for Wentz to find. Greg Ward- who stood out in Philadelphia’s run to the NFC East title in 2019- has re-established himself as a legitimate target. Rookie wide receiver John Hightower has been emerging as a legitimate target for Wentz.

Both are part of an intriguing prop bet. The odds of Ward, Hightower and Ertz all scoring touchdowns in this game are +3800 on Fox Bet SportsBook. It is a perfect chance to play on the app and take a shot on a big payoff.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q.) Who won the last Eagles-Steelers game?

A.) The Eagles beat the Pittsburgh Steelers by a 34-3 margin back in 2016 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Q.) When was the last time the road team won an Eagles-Steelers game?

A.) The Eagles beat the Steelers in 2000 at Three Rivers Stadium for the last victory in the Pennsylvania rivals series.

Q.) How to bet on Eagles-Steelers?

A.) Those who want to wager on the Eagles-Steelers game can go to FoxBet.com and place a bet on the battle between Pennsylvania rivals.

Q.) What channel will Eagles-Steelers be on?

A.) The Eagles-Steelers game will take place on Oct 11 at 1 p.m. It will be broadcast by FOX TV with Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake on the call.

