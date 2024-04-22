Suárez runs shutout streak to 22 innings as Phillies blank Reds 7-0 for 7th straight win

article

Ranger Suárez allowed two hits in seven innings and Kody Clemens hit a three-run homer as the Philadelphia Phillies extended their winning streak to seven games with a 7-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

Suárez (4-0) ran his scoreless streak to 22 innings. He's won his last four starts, including a 112-pitch shutout against Colorado last Tuesday. This time, he yielded two singles, struck out five and walked one.

Gregory Soto and Jeff Hoffman completed the two-hitter for Philadelphia's fourth shutout this season, tying Cleveland for most in the majors.

Cincinnati was blanked for the first time.

Minus slugger Bryce Harper, the Phillies put up runs on sacrifice flies in the second and third, then scored another in the fourth on a groundout.

They added one in the fifth when Kyle Schwarber led off with a walk and came around on J.T. Realmuto's double down the left-field line.

Clemens, promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday to play first base when Harper went on paternity leave, homered to right off Casey Legumina in the ninth.

Hunter Greene (0-2) permitted four runs on seven hits and struck out seven in seven innings for the Reds.

Bryson Stott had two RBIs for Philadelphia, which has scored at least seven runs in five straight games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RHP Frankie Montas (bruised forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list after getting hit by a line drive in the first inning Sunday. Legumina was recalled from Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez (1-2, 2.53 ERA) starts Tuesday night against Reds LHP Andrew Abbott (1-2, 2.70).