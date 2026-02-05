Hit-and-run suspect arrested after crash in Philly that left man with severe head injury

The Brief An alleged hit-and-run driver was arrested shortly after investigators believe he struck a pedestrian in Northeast Philly. The crash happened at the intersection of Devereaux and Torresdale avenues just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Witness accounts and descriptions of the hit-and-run vehicle helped police locate the suspect shortly after the crash.



An accused hit-and-run driver is facing charges after investigators say a pedestrian was left with a severe head injury from the Wednesday night crash.

What we know:

Investigators say the hit-and-run crash happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Devereaux and Torresdale avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police believe a 49-year-old man behind the wheel of a Chey pickup was turning onto Devereaux Avenue and struck a 30-year-old pedestrian crossing the street.

The driver allegedly fled the scene, but investigators say information provided by witnesses helped police locate the vehicle and the accused driver outside his home.

The pedestrian was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where police say he was listed in critical condition with a severe head injury.

What's next:

The unnamed driver remains in custody and is facing charges related to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.