Thanksgiving holiday weekend features epic slate of sporting events on FOX

article

The Thanksgiving holiday will feature a ton of important sporting events ranging from the World Cup to college football and basketball to the NFL – and all can be seen on FOX programming.

Beginning Thursday, local FOX stations and FOX Sports will have all the crucial matchups that would satisfy any type of sports fan.

Read below for what’s on deck this weekend. All times Eastern.

Thursday, Nov. 24

5 am: Switzerland vs. Cameroon (World Cup on FS1)

8 am: Uruguay vs. South Korea (World Cup on FS1)

11 am: Portugal vs. Ghana (World Cup on FOX)

2 pm: Brazil vs. Serbia (World Cup on FOX)

4:30 pm: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (NFL on FOX)

Friday, Nov. 25

The USMNT during the national anthem at the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B match between USA and Wales on November 21, 2022, at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Gordon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

5 am: Wales vs. Iran (World Cup on FS1)

8 am: Qatar vs. Senegal (World Cup on FS1)

11 am: Netherlands vs. Ecuador (World Cup on FOX)

1 pm: DePaul vs. Texas A&M (Men’s college basketball on FS1)

2 pm: ENGLAND VS. UNITED STATES (WORLD CUP ON FOX)

3 pm: Arizona vs. Arizona State (College football on FS1)

4:30 pm: Cal vs. UCLA (College football on FOX)

8 pm: Friday night SmackDown (WWE on FS1)

10 pm: Fresno State vs. Wyoming (College football on FOX)

Saturday, Nov. 26

File: C.J. Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass in the second half of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

5 am: Tunisia vs. Australia (World Cup on FS1)

8 am: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia (World Cup on FS1)

11 am: France vs. Denmark (World Cup on FS1)

Noon: Ohio State vs. Michigan (College football on FOX)

2 pm: Argentina vs. Mexico (World Cup on FS1)

2 pm: St. John’s vs. Niagara (Men’s college basketball on FS2)

4 pm: TCU vs. Iowa State (College football on FOX)

4 pm: Penn State vs. Michigan State (College football on FS1)

4 pm: Providence vs. Columbia (Men’s college basketball on FS2)

7:30 pm: Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma (College football on FS1)

8 pm: Kansas State vs. Kansas (College football on FOX)

8:30 pm: Marquette vs. Chicago State (Men’s college basketball on FS2)

11 pm: Stanford vs. BYU (College football on FS1)

Sunday, Nov. 27

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes to the field prior to kick off of the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

5 am: Japan vs. Costa Rica (World Cup on FS1)

8 am: Belgium vs. Morocco (World Cup on FS1)

11 am: Croatia vs. Canada (World Cup on FS1)

1 pm: Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL on FOX)

1 pm: New York Jets vs. Chicago Bears (NFL on FOX)

1 pm: Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons (NFL on FOX)

1 pm: Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos (NFL on FOX)

2 pm: Spain vs. Germany (World Cup on FS1)

4:25 pm: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams (NFL on FOX)

4:25 pm: San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints (NFL on FOX)

LINK: GET UPDATES ON THIS SCHEDULE FROM FOXNEWS.COM