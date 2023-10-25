Two Eagles fans gifted free sideline tickets have the time of their lives: “This is so great"

article

Just one week ago, Philadelphia Eagles fans Marie and Terrence wondered how people were able to gain access to the sidelines of sports games, little did they know their thought would become a full circle moment during Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

In a video posted to the Philadelphia Eagles Twitter, fans Marie and Terrence were first to receive a mystery envelope containing free sideline tickets at Lincoln Financial Field.

The two were offered the chance to see the players warm up, show love to fellow fans and more.

Once on the field, Marie and Terrence both hopped on their phones to tell their loved ones about the epic moment.

While sideline bound, the two met wide receiver DeSean Jackson and waved to some Eagles cheerleaders.

Both were shocked at the opportunity. Terrence called the green field "the real garden of Eden," while Marie couldn’t believe they were there, repeating "this is so great."

The Eagles captioned the special tweet, "blessings come in all forms."