UConn favored to beat San Diego State in national championship

UConn has rolled through March Madness so far, the one constant in this year's unpredictable NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies have only San Diego State standing in their way in Monday night's championship game. Keep in mind the numbers below can change.

Who’s favored?

UConn is favored by 7 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. If that line holds true, it would be the first time in this tournament the Huskies beat a team by single digits.

What’s the over/under?

The total is 132 1/2 points, a nod to the Aztecs' lock-down defense. San Diego State will need to make it a low-scoring game to have a chance.

Props

UConn's Adama Sanogo is FanDuel's favorite to be selected Most Outstanding Player. He's the only player listed in minus-money at minus-160, meaning a $160 bet would pay $100. The next closest is the Huskies' Jordan Hawkins at plus-360. San Diego State's Matt Bradley is third at plus-550. Sanogo is the favorite to score at least 20 points at plus-260 and the favorite at plus-194 for at least 10 rebounds.

At Circa Sports in Las Vegas, Sanogo's over/under for points is 16 1/2. The total for UConn is 70 points, and it's 62 1/2 for San Diego State. If the game goes to overtime, it will pay out at plus-1,100, and the odds are minus-1,800 that it's decided in regulation.

Looking ahead

For those wanting to get a start on the 2024 NCAA Tournament, FanDuel lists UConn as the plus-1,000 favorite followed by Duke at plus-1,300 and Alabama, Arizona and Kentucky are each at plus-1,500.

Brackets

In the ESPN Bracket Challenge game, 7,201 brackets forecast this matchup, which equates to .04% of those submitted. Of those brackets, 62.1% picked UConn to win. The Huskies were picked on 2.4% of all brackets to win the championship and San Diego State on .3%. Expectations were low for San Diego State to even make the Sweet 16, with 68.8% not having the Aztecs advancing that far. UConn was on 1.9% of CBS Sports' brackets to win it all and San Diego State at .15%.



