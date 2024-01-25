Vic Fangio set to become Philadelphia Eagles next defensive coordinator: report

article

Pennsylvania native Vic Fangino is reportedly set to become the Philadelphia Eagles' next defensive coordinator.

Fangino is traveling to Philadelphia on Thursday to officially sign on with the team, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports through a league source.

Fangio, an East Stroudsburg graduate and Northeast Pennsylvania Hall of Famer, previously served as a consultant with the Eagles during the 2022 season.

Fangio briefly served with the USFL, using that as a launching pad into the NFL, where he has had an illustrious career. He was head coach for the Denver Broncos from 2019-2021, and made coaching stops in New Orleans, Carolina, Houston, Indianapolis, San Francisco, Baltimore and Chicago.