Vic Fangio set to become Philadelphia Eagles next defensive coordinator: report

By FOX 29 staff
Philadelphia Eagles
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio enters the field prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) ((Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images))

PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania native Vic Fangino is reportedly set to become the Philadelphia Eagles' next defensive coordinator.

Fangino is traveling to Philadelphia on Thursday to officially sign on with the team, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports through a league source. 

Fangio, an East Stroudsburg graduate and Northeast Pennsylvania Hall of Famer, previously served as a consultant with the Eagles during the 2022 season.

Fangio briefly served with the USFL, using that as a launching pad into the NFL, where he has had an illustrious career. He was head coach for the Denver Broncos from 2019-2021, and made coaching stops in New Orleans, Carolina, Houston, Indianapolis, San Francisco, Baltimore and Chicago.