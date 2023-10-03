'Welcome Back': Phillies drop new hype video ahead of Game 1 in Wild Card Series

article

"If you don't understand Philadelphia, come here in October."

The Phillies and their fans. It's a bond that can't be broken, and one that the team celebrated in a new hype video released just hours before Game 1 of the Wild Card Series Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park.

It all began with a simple question, "What is this team's story as of today?"

Cue the epic montage: Harper's 300th homerun; 14th no hitter in Phillies' history; and of course, the postseason clincher.

However, the Phils journey back to the postseason wasn't always a smooth ride.

"That's why they call you the Fightins, each guy is a fighter," Bryce Harper said.

The video starts to build with each win, before reaching a defining moment of this season - Trea Turner's standing ovation.

A moment that sparked a winning streak, and left one thing on the team's mind: the World Series.

"All I'm thinking about is the trophy, that's all I want," Harper said.

It ended with a message from the Phillies: "If you don't understand Philadelphia, come here in October… and if you don't get it, then get the F--- out of Philly."