Zach Ertz teams up with Dunkin to donate $30,000 in sports equipment to Chester kids

Young athletes in Chester got quite a surprise from one of their favorite Philadelphia Eagles Tuesday.

Tight end Zach Ertz teamed up with Dunkin Donuts to donate $30,000 worth of new sports equipment to the Chester Panthers Youth Empowerment and Athletic Association.

The donation was all a part of Dunkin Donuts’ “Touchdowns for Kids” program. The donation will help ease the financial strain for more than 260 children.

“Philadelphia has been so special to me over the past seven years, and to be out here with the kids and be a part of this Touchdown for Kids program with Dunkin, is special and it's my fifth year doing it,” Ertz said Tuesday.

Since 2015, the program has raised more than $160,000 for youth organizations in the Philadelphia area.

