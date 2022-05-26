'Very angry': Uvalde locals grapple with school chief's role
The Uvalde school district's chief of police will not be sworn in today as a new member of the city council. Pete Arredondo was elected earlier this month and was supposed to take the oath today.
Uvalde grieves at funerals for 19 children, 2 teachers after Texas shooting
It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students in Uvalde, Texas — the start of summer break.
'2nd Amendment was never absolute,' Biden says in gun reform talk
The president hinted Monday that there may be some bipartisan support to tighten restrictions on the kind of high-powered weapons used by the gunman in the Uvalde school shooting.
Meet the group teaching America’s mayors how to respond to mass shootings
“Mayors rarely think about how they’d respond to a mass shooting until it happens ... This isn’t something you can learn by participating in an active shooter drill."
Ted Cruz confronted for attending NRA convention same week of Texas school shooting
Texas Senator Ted Cruz was confronted by a protester while at a restaurant in Houston Friday night. The protestor asked Cruz why he came to the NRA convention after 19 children and two teachers were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas
Justice Department to investigate police response to Uvalde school shooting
The Justice Department will conduct a review of the law enforcement response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas earlier this week and make findings public.
Biden, first lady visit grieving families in Uvalde
The visit to Uvalde is President Biden’s second trip in less than two weeks to comfort a community in mourning after a mass shooting.
Uvalde school shooting: Police inaction at center of investigation
The delay in confronting the shooter — who was inside the school for more than an hour — could lead to discipline, lawsuits and even criminal charges against police.
Texas school shooting: Suspected gunman made threats, called 'Yubo school shooter' on platform, users said
Salvador Ramos harassed users on the app before the Uvalde shooting.
Matthew McConaughey visits Uvalde, Texas hometown to pay respects to school shooting victims
Matthew McConaughey traveled to Uvalde, Texas where the actor paid his respects to the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting.
Giants’ Kapler refusing to take field for anthem in protest
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Friday he will refuse to take the field for the national anthem in a protest over the nation’s political direction following this week’s school shooting in Texas.
Texas school shooting: NRA speakers call for better school security, mental health approach
One by one, speakers took the stage at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention and denounced the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school across the state. And one by one, they insisted that changing U.S. gun laws or further restricting access to firearms was not the answer.
Gov. Abbott says he was ‘misled' about response to Texas school shooting
Authorities say officers waited in the hallway of a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman.
Texas school shooting suspect said 'goodnight,' played 'sad' music before firing, 11-year-old says
Robb Elementary shooting survivor Miah Cerrillo, 11, told a reporter that the Uvalde, Texas, gunman suspected of killing 21 people, including 19 children, said "goodnight" and played "sad" music before opening fire on 10 and 11-year-olds.
Mother of Texas school shooter says she wants people to forgive her son: report
The mother of the gunman who shot and killed 19 children and two teachers in a Texas elementary school says she wants the public to forgive him for what he did.
Uvalde, Texas school shooting timeline: How the massacre at Robb Elementary unfolded
A student inside the classroom repeatedly called 911, at one point pleading to “please send the police now.”
Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick cancels NRA convention appearance
"While a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and an NRA member, I would not want my appearance today to bring any additional pain or grief to the families and all those suffering in Uvalde,” Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said in a statement.
Bipartisan group of senators talk expanded gun background checks, red flag laws
Here’s a look at the gun control proposals under consideration — and others that are not — following the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting.
Texas school shooting: Burlington County community gathers to honor victims
A South Jersey community is coming together to remember the 19 students and two adults slain in Uvalde, Texas, as well as, a husband of one of the victims who suffered a heart attack following the mass shooting.
Biden will travel to Uvalde to honor victims of mass school shooting
The White House said the Bidens would “grieve with the community that lost 21 lives in the horrific” shooting at Robb Elementary School.