Police release more than 1,000 files from Smollett probe

Chicago police on Monday released more than 1,000 files from the investigation into Jussie Smollett's claim he was attacked by two men, including video footage that for the first time shows the "Empire" actor with a thin, white rope wrapped around his neck that he told detectives was a noose.

Brothers sue Jussie Smollett's lawyers, claiming defamation

Two brothers who say they helped Jussie Smollett stage a racist and homophobic attack against himself sued the "Empire" actor's attorneys on Tuesday, accusing them of defamation by continuing to insist publicly that the brothers carried out a real, bigoted attack on Smollett despite knowing that wasn't true.

City of Chicago sues Jussie Smollett for police investigative costs

Chicago filed a lawsuit against Jussie Smollett on Thursday in a bid to recoup the costs of investigating a racist, anti-gay attack that authorities say was orchestrated by the "Empire" actor as a publicity stunt, with the city saying - at minimum - that it now wants triple the amount it initially asked Smollett to pay.

Prosecutors dismiss charges against Jussie Smollett, draw backlash

In an astonishing reversal, prosecutors on Tuesday abruptly dropped all charges against Jussie Smollett, abandoning the case barely five weeks after the "Empire" actor was accused of lying to police about being the target of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago.

Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to lying about attack

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty in front of a Cook County judge Thursday to charges accusing him of lying to the police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago a few weeks ago.