Jussie Smollett accused of lying to CPD, indicted on 6 counts of disorderly conduct
In a story FOX 32 News broke first, former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday in Chicago by special prosecutor Dan Webb, stemming from the alleged racist and anti-gay attack on him that occurred in January of 2019.
Jussie Smollett judge orders Google to turn over 1 year's worth of data
An Illinois judge granted two sweeping search warrants ordering Google to turn over a year's worth of data from Jussie Smollett and his manager as a special prosecutor probes whether or not the "Empire" actor staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself.
Jussie Smollett files counterclaim against Chicago, alleging malicious prosecution
Smollett's attorneys filed a response Tuesday to Chicago's lawsuit in federal court.
Police release more than 1,000 files from Smollett probe
Chicago police on Monday released more than 1,000 files from the investigation into Jussie Smollett's claim he was attacked by two men, including video footage that for the first time shows the "Empire" actor with a thin, white rope wrapped around his neck that he told detectives was a noose.
'Empire' will go 1 more season; Smollett's future is unclear
The Fox network says "Empire" will be back this fall for its final season.
Jussie Smollett will not return to 'Empire' for next season
Jussie Smollett will not return to "Empire"
Brothers sue Jussie Smollett's lawyers, claiming defamation
Two brothers who say they helped Jussie Smollett stage a racist and homophobic attack against himself sued the "Empire" actor's attorneys on Tuesday, accusing them of defamation by continuing to insist publicly that the brothers carried out a real, bigoted attack on Smollett despite knowing that wasn't true.
City of Chicago sues Jussie Smollett for police investigative costs
Chicago filed a lawsuit against Jussie Smollett on Thursday in a bid to recoup the costs of investigating a racist, anti-gay attack that authorities say was orchestrated by the "Empire" actor as a publicity stunt, with the city saying - at minimum - that it now wants triple the amount it initially asked Smollett to pay.
Chicago to sue Jussie Smollett after his refusal to pay for police investigation costs
Chicago says city will file civil lawsuit against actor Jussie Smollett after he refuses to pay for investigation costs.
President Trump calls Jussie Smollett 'the actor that nobody ever heard of'
President Trump took a moment to call out Jussie Smollett as he addressed the National Republican Congressional Committee on Tuesday night.
Dog the Bounty Hunter defends Smollett, Loughlin, says criminal justice system is 'unfair'
Lori Loughlin and Jussie Smollett may have been scorned by much of Hollywood after their respective criminal allegations, but they have at least one star's sympathy: Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman.
Chris Rock slams Jussie Smollett at NAACP awards: 'What the hell was he thinking?'
Jussie Smollett might have been a no-show at Saturday night's NAACP Image Awards in Hollywood but that didn't stop comedian Chris Rock from blasting the "Empire" star.
Trump: FBI, DOJ to review Jussie Smollett case
President Trump has said that the FBI and the Department of Justice will review the Jussie Smollett case.
Jussie Smollett's 'Empire' co-star 'happy' charges were dropped, welcomes him 'back'
Jussie Smollett received a mixture of messages Tuesday after prosecutors dropped the alleged hoax hate crime charges against the actor. Even after the news broke, fans, Chicago officials and celebrities — including some of his colleagues — continued to argue about the case.
Prosecutors dismiss charges against Jussie Smollett, draw backlash
In an astonishing reversal, prosecutors on Tuesday abruptly dropped all charges against Jussie Smollett, abandoning the case barely five weeks after the "Empire" actor was accused of lying to police about being the target of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago.
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to lying about attack
"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty in front of a Cook County judge Thursday to charges accusing him of lying to the police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago a few weeks ago.
Jussie Smollett expected to plead not guilty at hearing
A judge is expected to be assigned to Jussie Smollett's disorderly conduct case when the "Empire" actor returns to court Thursday.
Smollett's 'Empire' dad Terrence Howard breaks silence, doubles down on support
At a time when other celebrities are pulling their support for "Empire" actor Jussie Smollet, the 36-year-old's TV dad is doubling-down on his, lashing back angrily at social media users who have slammed Smollett for allegedly faking his own attack.
Jussie Smollett's lawyers meeting with prosecutors, police investigators
Lawyers for "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett were meeting Wednesday with prosecutors and police investigators, a police official said.
Officials: Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report
"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was charged Wednesday with making a false police report when he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck, police said.